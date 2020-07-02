January 7, 1935 - June 28, 2020 Graveside service for Henry Johnson, 85, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 am, Friday, July 3, 2020, at Garden Hills Cemetery, 1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801, Minister Marlan Cannon will officiate. Mr. Johnson, who passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born January 7, 1935 in Chambers County, Alabama. Public viewing for Mr. Johnson will be Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 4:00 pm 6:00 pm. He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Ocie Pearl Johnson of Opelika, AL; daughter, Mary (Calvin) Cannon of Salem, AL; eight grandchildren, Warren Demunn, Akemi Cannon of Salem, AL, Maliek Cannon of New York, NY, Aise Cannon of Atlanta, GA, Cade Cannon of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Marlan Cannon of Virginia Beach, VA, Caleb (Courtney) Cannon of Opelika, AL and Elizabeth Demunn of Columbus, GA; two sisters-in-law, Charlene Thornton and Annie Bessie Jordan both of Opelika, AL; ten great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
