May 29, 1949 - February 13, 2020 Rev. Clanton Johnson, Jr., 70, of LaFayette died Thursday, February 13, 2020 at University of Alabama Hospital, Birmingham. Funeral services will be held at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, LaFayette on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm (CST) with Rev. Calvin Marshall and Rev. Gary Dixon officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Olive Baptist Church cemetery, Waverly. The remains will lie in state at the church from 12:00 p.m. (CST) until the funeral hour. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Fri., February 21, 2020 from 12:00 pm (CST) to 7:00 pm (CST). Rev. Johnson is survived by his wife: Mary Jean Johnson; one daughter: Dona Faye Sexton, Chattanooga, TN; two step children: Eric (Joyce) Ford and Andrea Hicks both of Dadeville; three sisters: Shirley Finley, Shirley Johnson and Sallie Johnson all of LaFayette; one sister-in-law: Betty (Frank) Goodman, Dadeville; three grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. To share your online condolences, please visit our website at: www.vinesfuneralhome.com Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.
