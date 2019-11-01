March 2, 1938 - October 10, 2019 Mrs. Peggy Harris Johnson, 81, of Auburn, AL passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. She was born in the rural community of Dukes, KY on March 2nd, 1938 to the late Allen Seidel Harris and Virginia Ruth Jarboe. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, James Lavaughn Johnson. She is survived by her three children Lyle Johnson, Madison, AL, Todd Johnson, Atlanta, GA and Wade (Jami) Johnson, Auburn; grandchildren Roland (Todd) Johnson, Matilda (Todd) Johnson and Lucinda (Wade) Johnson; sister, Sherry Shah (Shailesh), and a host of nieces and nephews. Peggy graduated from Eastern Kentucky University and later received a master's degree from the University of Kentucky in Business Education. Peggy served as an accountant, teacher and later as Educational Secretary at Auburn First Baptist Church for many years. She remained very active in church, serving on the crisis committee, singing in the choir, and was one of the first female deacons in her church. She also taught an "English as a Second Language" class to international students at Auburn First Baptist Church. Peggy was a loving wife, mother, "Grammy", aunt, and sister. She had a zest for life and loved her family, her church family, and friends. A memorial service will be held at Auburn First Baptist Church on Saturday, November 7, 2019 at 1 P.M. with Pastor Tripp Martin officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Auburn First Baptist Church Memorial Fund.
