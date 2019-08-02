December 16, 1978 - July 28, 2019 Funeral service for Tarji Renee (Nae Nae) Johnson, 40, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Bishop Kenneth Carter will officiate. Mrs. Johnson, who passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born December 16, 1978 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Friday, August 2, 2019, 1 PM 7 PM Survivors include: husband, El'Devion Torbert of Opelika, AL; two children, Tarik Preston and El'Daja Torbert both of Opelika, AL; parents, John (Judith) Torbert, Jr. and Corene Miles of Opelika, AL; four sisters, Nitikka (Tony) Baker of Opelika, AL, Cotillia Miles of Auburn, AL, Monica Byrd (Christopher Torbert) and Petric Holstick (Marko Jenkins) of Opelika, AL; brother, Wesley Torbert of Opelika, AL; grandmother, Jessie Torbert of Opelika, AL; eight aunts, Lois Miles (devoted), Barbara Ann Johnson, Annie Pearl Miles of Opelika, AL, Betty Torbert of Magnolia, MS, Susan Conway, Carolyn (Henry, Jr.) Wilson, Corlis (Charles) Colquitt and Vicky Dowdell all of Opelika, AL; four uncles, Lonnie Miles, Hareon (Rosie) Torbert, Elroy Singleton and Bobby Singleton all of Opelika, AL; father-in-law, Hosie (Earnestine) Torbert of Opelika, AL; mother-in-law, Myrtis (Larry) Wilson of Salem, AL; brother-in-law, Channing Torbert of Auburn, AL; three devoted friends, Dominque Wright, Nicole Brundage and Loiwaski Brundage all of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.