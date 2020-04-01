September 24, 1968 - March 27, 2020 Graveside service for Danny Jones, 51, of Auburn, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Westview Cemetery in Auburn, Alabama. Mr. Jones, who passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born September 24, 1968 in Macon County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Wednesday, April 1, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. He leaves to cherish his memory: parents, Joe William Jones of Montgomery, AL and Ruby (Joe Nathan) Pace of Loachapoka, AL; one brother, Tony Anthony Jones of Opelika, AL; six aunts, Betty Jean Barsh, Jessie Mae (Stanley) Barsh, Lois (Charlie) Weathers of Opelika, AL, Susie Mae Holloway of Dadeville, AL, Hattie Mae Vickerstaff of Camp Hill, AL and Jo Ann Love of Loachapoka, AL; six uncles, Roger Greer, George Jones of Opelika, AL, Terry Greer, Eugene McCants, Terry Greer, Eugene McCants of Loachapoka, AL and Willie Lee Jones of Auburn, AL; special cousin, Laura Ann Greer of Opelika, AL; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. In an order and following the ADPH recommendations concerning (COVID-19) effective March 28, 2020 to keep the community safe, the funeral service will be for the family only. All public viewing will be supervised by a License Funeral Director and Staff of Harris Funeral Home. Based on recommendations from the ADPH, all participants must maintain a consistent six-foot distance between all parties during the service. We understand this is a difficult time, but the situation is serious, and your well-being is our utmost concern at Harris Funeral Home. Please refrain from hugging, handshakes and touching at the visitation, service and committal. Those who are ill, elderly, and/or immune-compromised should stay in their residence and not attend services. Please use our website to leave a message to share your favorite memories and offer words of sympathy and comfort since no register book will be available during public viewing for signing.
