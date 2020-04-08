September 20, 1944 - April 5, 2020 Dr. Rev. Johnny Lee Jones, 75, a resident of Kankakee, Illinois from Auburn, Alabama passed on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at home surrounded by his devoted family. Dr. Jones was born September 20, 1944 to Robert and Louise Jones. There will be no public viewing. The memorial service has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His survivors include: 11 daughters, Elizabeth Burton of Opelika, AL; Carol (Larry) Harper of Opelika, AL; LaVetta Miller of Chicago, IL; Valerie (Christopher) Walker of Kankakee, IL; Marcie Welch of Dadeville, AL; Ayanna Jones of Covington, GA; Brenda Davis of Jacksonville, FL; Annie Jones of Newnan, GA; Chiquita Dowdell of Riverdale, GA; Essienee Jones of Auburn, AL; Tielmanac Drake of Auburn, AL; 2 sons, Jonathan (Tina) Jones of Auburn, AL and Robert Davis of Auburn, AL; 3 stepchildren, Minander Humphrey of Knoxville, TN; Rosa Francis of Griffin, GA and Sylvester (Michelle) Humphrey of Cleveland, OH; 1 special grandson, Travis (Natasha) Humphrey of Opelika, AL. 2 sisters, Emma Carter of Schenectady, NY; Annie Green of Phenix City, AL; 3 brothers; Willie Henry Jones of Auburn, AL; Arthur Scott of Columbus, GA; Willie Scott of Montgomery, A; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. The family would like to express their gratitude to all whom have expressed their condolences during this time of bereavement.
