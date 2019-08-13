April 25, 1924 - August 12, 2019 Mrs. Gladys L. Jones, 95, a resident of Valley, AL passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at Arbor Springs Health & Rehab in Opelika. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM EST from Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley, AL with Rev. Tim Bass officiating. Burial will follow at Fairfax Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Jones is survived by her children, Donald W. Siggers (Judy), Steve Siggers (Jennifer), & Deb Mitchell (Rick); six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and a special friend of the family, Donna Stephens. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Jones. She was born in Wadley, AL on April 25, 1924 and was a member of the Fairview Baptist Church. Visit www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to sign the online guest book. Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley Directing.
