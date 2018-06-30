1939-2018 Lillie Parr Jones of Opelika, Alabama was born in Notasulga, Alabama to the late John and Claudia Mae Parr on July 27, 1939 and passed away surrounded by her family on June 28, 2018. She was 78 years old. She was a longtime employee of Diversified Products having been one of the first female hires and stayed until the doors closed. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Sanford Jones; infant son, Faron Morgan; siblings, Thomas, Rosie, Elbert, Willie, Ben, Jean, and George Parr. She is survived by her daughters, Connie Marie Hernandez (Jose), Lisa Morgan, and Mary Beth Reyes (Lorenzo); step daughters, Sandra Jones, Brenda Perry, Phyllis Roncadori, and Teressa Ashby; 8 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren; brother, Henry Parr, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. Visitation will be held in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home on Saturday, June 30, 2018 from 12:00 until 1:45 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home with Chaplain Tim Callaway officiating. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery. The family would like to thank Dr. Sunil Sharma and Dr. Ramdas Kamath for their loving care of Mrs. Jones. www.FrederickDean.com
