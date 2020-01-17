May 11, 1953 - January 10, 2020 Funeral service for Margaret Jones, 67, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Bethel No. II Missionary Baptist Church, 1785 Lee Road 29, Opelika, AL 36804 with interment in Zion At The Hill A.M.E. Zion Church Cemetery, Reverend Robert King will officiate. Mrs. Jones, who passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at her home in Opelika, AL, was born May 11, 1953 in Macon County, Alabama. Public viewing for Mrs. Jones will be Friday, January 17, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mrs. Jones will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: six children, Kolniki Tate Jones (Delray Dix) of Opelika, AL, Sholetta Cannon of Phenix City, AL, Shekela Fielder of Auburn, AL, Henry Jones, Jr., Vernesha Jones and Latesha Jones all of Opelika, AL; two sisters, Mary Williams of Rochester, NY and Lorraine Kennedy of Opelika, AL; one brother, Eddie Walton (Brenda) of Beulah, AL; eleven grandchildren, Rogerick Tate, Sametria Jones, Jatavious Jones, Kadesha Jones, Henry Jones III, Nicholas Tate, Zakeyia Jones, Tytiana Thomas, Jordan Jones, Trenton Jones and Gabrielle Meadows; two great-grandchildren, Zayden Jones and Kaiceon Jones; special niece, Vanessa Williams of Charlotte, NC; special friends, Toi Willis of Auburn, AL, Angela Smith, Delilah Jones, Margaret Wimberly and Gloria Clinkscales all of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
Jones, Margaret Walton "Sweenee"
