May 20, 1931 - December 6, 2019 Funeral service for Mary Jones, 88, of Conyers, GA, formerly Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m. (CST), Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Garden Hills Cemetery, Pastor Rayford Ingram will officiate. Mrs. Jones, who passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at Harbor Grace Hospice in Atlanta, GA, was born Mary 20, 1931 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Friday, December 13, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Family hour will be from 6:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. (CST) Survivors include: children, Frank James Thomas of Cedar Hill, TX, Dorothy Kelley of Auburn, AL, Daphne Jones-Shine of Conyers, GA, and Michael Jones (Rosina) of Anaheim, CA; brother, William Core of Birmingham, AL and sister, Calvie Barnett of Opelika, AL; daughter-in-law, Doris Thomas of Dallas, TX; six grand children; Brian Thomas (Shirlinda), Kimberly Floyd, Tondra Sneed (Daron), Christopher Harris, Jamaal Shine and Beulah Thomas; eight great-grandchildren, Erica Patrick, Destiny Harris, Kayden Scott, Jalen Thomas, Ashleigh Thomas, Asia Thomas, Avery Thomas and Christopher Floyd; seven great-great grandchildren; Jaylen Patrick, Jayla Patrick, Karson Harris, Lyric Tucker, Jai'Liah Thomas, Jai'Lece Thomas and Jai'Lah Thomas; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and two special friends; Ingram Lily of Opelika, AL and George Adams of Smyrna, DE. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.