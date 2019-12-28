May 23, 1947 - December 27, 2019 Mr. Grady Jones, 72, of Auburn passed away December 27th at his residence. Mr. Jones funeral services will be 11:00am, Tuesday, December 31st at Parkway Baptist Church, with visitation 6:00pm until 8:00pm, Monday, December 30th at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Burial will be in Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery following the service. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing.
