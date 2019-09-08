June 25, 1962 - September 4, 2019 Jonathan Mark Jones (Jon Boy, Jon Deere), 57, of Opelika, AL passed away after a lengthy illness on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 CDT on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika. Jon was born on June 25, 1962 in Georgia and was adopted by Herbert and Raynell Jones. He graduated from Auburn High School in 1980 and spent most of his career in construction and maintenance. Jon loved people but probably loved animals even more. He rescued as many stray dogs as he could handle and the legendary tale of his beloved white German Shepherd "Sugar" will be passed down to generations. He was a great story-teller, quick-witted, down to earth, and will be greatly missed by everyone who met him. He is preceded in death by his parents: Herbert and Raynell Jones. Jon is survived by his long-time partner, Tamara Downey; his son,Brent Allen Jones; his sister, Janice Plagens and husband, Barry; his brother, David Jones and wife, Danielle; his grandson, Jaxon; his nephew, John Byron Wylie and wife, Hilary; his nieces: Katie Ray and Emma Jane; his grand-nephew, Zach and his grand-niece, Charlie. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to the Lee County Humane Society in Jon's memory.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.