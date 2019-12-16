August 19, 1963 - December 7, 2019 Funeral services for Deacon Terence Jones, 56, of Salem, AL will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Christ Temple Holiness Church, 610 Clanton Street, Opelika, AL 36801 with interment in Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, AL, Bishop Kenneth Carter will officiate. Deacon Jones, who passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, Alabama, was born August, 19, 1963 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Monday, December 16, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Deacon Jones will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Terence was employed with Flowers Bakery for over 30 years. He also employed Opelika Board of Education for 10 plus years as a school bus driver. His love for golf, fishing, and Alabama Football will forever be cherished with his boys and grandchildren. Survivors include: his loving and devoted wife of 31 years, Mary Rowell Jones of Salem, AL; two sons, Christopher Rowell, Sr. of Opelika, AL and Isaiah Jones of Salem, AL; three grandchildren, Markel (Tori) Tyson of Phenix City, AL, Christopher Rowell, Jr. and Tyshuan Rowell both of Loachapoka, AL; his parents, Minnie Mae Jones of Salem, AL and Johnny Lee (Mattie) Word of Cusseta, AL; maternal grandmother, Viola Jones of Salem, AL; one sister, Cassandra Ingersol of Phenix City, AL; three brothers, Anthony (Ingra) Baker of Murfreesboro, TN, Jeffrey (Beverlyn) Jackson of Lanett, AL and Brian (Angela) Word of Columbus, GA; one sister-in-law, Mary Randy Thomas of Salem, AL; one brother-in-law, Calvin (Donna) Russell of Opelika, AL; one uncle, Rubin Jones; four aunts, Ola Mae (Albert) Davis, Mildred Thomas, Janette Brundidge and Betty Jean Jones; goddaughter, Keisha Johnson; special daughter, Mekeisha McCullough; devote friend, Bobby (Scharlotte) Butler of Bardstown, KY; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, The Christ Temple Holiness Church Family, other relatives, and friends.
