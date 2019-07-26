February 8, 1944 - July 14, 2019 Mr. James P. Julian, 75, of Opelika, passed away July 14, 2019 at Bethany House in Auburn. Mr. Julian was born February 8, 1944 to Lester and Jeanne Peacock Julian. A memorial service will be 2:00pm, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church with Reverend Frank Chappell officiating. Mr. Julian received many awards and recognition from his status as an Atlanta Firefighter and EMT for 35 years. He received a Letter of Declaration from the mayor of Atlanta and from the First Baptist Church of Oxford, Florida. He held many positions including police officer of French Quarter, New Orleans, and Assistant State Director of Georgia Gold Wing Association. He is preceded in death by his sister Carolyn; parents: Lester and Jeanne Julian. He is survived by his wife: Patricia M. Julian; children: Allyson Julian Stiles, Steve Julian, Dennis Julian, Kevin Asbury, Kenny Asbury, Kelly Asbury Evans; sister: Cheryl; 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the American Heart Society and the American Cancer Society-COPD.
