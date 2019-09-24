August 12, 1953 - September 20, 2019 Richard L. Justice of Opelika was born to the late Junior Leroy and Maria Justice on August 12, 1953, and passed away on September 20, 2019. He was 66 years old. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Consuelo R. Segrest Justice. Memorial service is pending at this time and will be announced at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.