October 12, 1941 - February 6, 2020 We are so proud of our dad and husband for his fight as he worked incredibly hard to complete his rehab. In the end there were too many complications and he passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020 at Bethany House in Auburn, AL. His incredible fight will always be a source of pride for his family. George was born on October 12, 1941, in Allentown, PA. He joined the Navy in 1959 spending time in Memphis, Pensacola, New Port, Bethesda, Pearl Harbor and Milton, FL. After 20 years of service he retired in 1979. He then returned to work as the Simulator Maintenance Site Manager in charge of flight simulators at NAS Whiting Field. George loved all things Auburn and had realized his dream of living in Auburn. He often spoke of what a great life we were living. His love of golf introduced him to some wonderful friends. George was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Parish and St. Vincent de Paul Ministry. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Auburn University Council 8696 and Fr. Paul Loeffler Assembly 2350. George was preceded in death by his parents, George and Anna Kalata, and daughter, Judy Flowers. He is survived by his wife, Laura, daughters Cheri Infantino (Jerry) Stacie Specht (Mike) son, Cory Baker (Christy) son in law Alton Flowers (Emmie); Granddaughters, Kristen Kircher, Kayla Flowers, and Carleigh Baker; Grandsons, Jackson Flowers, Michael Specht and Tyler Specht;Sisters, Nancy Penczak (Dave) and Carol Jacob (Tom). The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church with the Monsignor Michael Farmer officiating. A reception/visitation will immediately follow in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation. You may contribute online at http://www.michaeljfox.org/ or by mail to Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Donations to the Bethany House would also be appreciated. 1171 Gatewood Dr. Building 100 Auburn, AL 36830. The family wishes to thank the staff at the Bethany House for their loving care and to Dr. Allen Foster for his care and compassion.
