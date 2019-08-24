August 19, 1923 - August 20, 2019 Barbara Connally Kaplan, of 705 Azalea Drive, LaGrange, Georgia, passed away at age 96 on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Poplar Creek in LaGrange. She was born in Dunson Hospital at the northwest corner of Church and Haralson streets in LaGrange on Sunday, August 19, 1923 at 11 AM, or as her Mother always proclaimed "as the church bells rang." She was the daughter of the late Render Pyron and Elizabeth Potter Connally. She was devoted to the furtherance and education of music for 75 years, and after retirement was an active member of the Board of the LaGrange Symphony Orchestra and honored with emeritus membership for distinguished service. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church where she was christened 95 years ago on Christmas Sunday. The family extends a heartfelt thanks for the love and support from her many dear friends, both lifelong and recent, and family members whom she so cherished. The memorial service will be at First Presbyterian Church at 2:00 PM on Monday, August 26, 2019, and the family will receive visitors one hour before, at 1:00 PM, in the same location. Interment following the service will be at the family cemetery at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Mount Carmel Road, Alvaton, Meriwether County. Memorial tributes may be made to the Render Pyron and Elizabeth Potter Connally Memorial Fund at Agnes Scott College, or to the Connally-Kaplan Endowment Fund of the LaGrange Symphony Orchestra. Those wishing to share a condolence or remembrance with the family may do so by visiting www.shlagrange.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.