March 27, 1963 - October 18, 2019 Ms. Phfonecia Vines Keith, 56, of Opelika died Friday, October 18, 2019 at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, Newnan, GA. Funeral services will be held at Concord Missionary Baptist Church, 10401 US-280, Salem,AL 36874 on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (CST) with Pastor Marshall Morgan officiating. Interment will be in Garden Hill cemetery, Opelika. The remains will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m. (CST) until the funeral hour. Ms . Keith is survived by her devoted, mother: Gussie Vines, Opelika; three children: LaShundra Vines, Atlanta, GA, Anthony Keith (Delmonica Gipson), and Tiffany Keith Coleman (James) both of Opelika: five sisters: Carolyn Gary, Shelia Davenport (William) and Kindness Vines all of Opelika; Shewanda Vines, Atlanta, GA and Cal Latrice Hill, Phenix City; nine brothers: Aundra Vines (De'keshia Meadows ), Kenneth Vines and Derrick Vines all of Opelika; Rev. Eduardo Vines (Faye), Donald Vines, Gabriel Lockhart and Jimmy Lockhart all of LaFayette, Timothy Vines (Antoinette) , Birmingham;and Myron Vines (Stephanie) Atlanta, GA; six grandchildren and a devoted cousin/friend: Alethia (Lisa) Baugh, LaGrange, GA and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.