July 19, 1929 - October 5, 2019 Funeral service for Hazel Kelley, 90, of Opelika, AL, formerly Birmingham, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Bethel No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church, 2324 Double Hill Road, Opelika, AL 36801 with interment in Forest Crest Cemetery, 5730 US Highway 78 E, Birmingham, AL 35210, Reverend Kenneth Coleman, Pastor, Reverend J.D. Darden, Eulogist. Mrs. Kelley, who passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at her home in Opelika, AL, was born July 19, 1929 in Jefferson County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Friday, October 11, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mrs. Kelley will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: eight children, Alfonso Kelley, Beverly Boler of Opelika, AL, Gwendolyn Kelley, Erma (Dave) Kelley, Catherine (William) Kelley, Elvis Kelley, Michael Kelley and Ray Kelley all of Birmingham, AL; twenty-nine grandchildren; sixty-one great-grandchildren; twelve great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Beatrice Pollard; a host of other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.