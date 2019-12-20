December 17, 1930 - December 17, 2019 Clara Elizabeth Kemp, 89, a resident of Opelika, Alabama, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday at the Arbor Springs Health and Rehab Center. She was born Clara Elizabeth Greening in Camden, AR, a daughter of the late Earl and Etta Greening. She graduated from Fairview High School in 1947, and in 1949 married her high school sweetheart, George Pendleton Kemp. She then began a long and successful business career which spanned more than 60 years. The heart of her career included working more than 33 years for Kellwood Company in St. Louis as an Executive Assistant, before retiring at age 67. During her time at Kellwood, she went back to school and, in 1988, received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from Maryville University in St. Louis. After retiring from Kellwood, she opened another chapter in her career, working 13 years for Kemps Flooring in Huntsville, AL before retiring again at the ripe age of 80. During their 64 year marriage, Clara and George raised three children. They were active members in the Church of Christ, helping to found the McKnight Road Church of Christ in St. Louis, MO and were longtime members of the Mayfair Church of Christ in Huntsville, AL. Clara was active in Bible studies, and a member of the Republican Women's Club of Huntsville. In her leisure time, Clara enjoyed following politics and playing bridge, pinochle and Scrabble. She had a love of learning, a tireless work ethic, intense devotion to family, a broad vocabulary, a superb knowledge of grammar, and, most important, an abiding love and faith in Jesus Christ. She passed all of these attributes on to her children and her three beautiful grandchildren. Clara was preceded in death by her parents, her husband George, her youngest son, David, and her three sisters. Clara is survived by her oldest son, Gregory and daughter-in-law (and guardian angel) Paige; her daughter, Donna and son-in-law, George Duggan; her grandchildren, Elizabeth Jeanne "Betsy" Kemp of Auburn, AL, Jeffrey Mitchell Duggan of Oakland, CA, and Andrew David Duggan of Houston, TX; and her niece, Lynn Memolo of San Diego, CA. The family wishes to thank her wonderful caregivers in Huntsville AL, and the entire staff of Arbor Springs in Opelika for the loving care provided to Clara in her declining years. A graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22nd, at Huntsville Memory Gardens, 6810 University Dr. NW, in Huntsville. (www.laughlinservice.com) In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Baja Missions, 337 Lake Valley Dr., Franklin, TN 37069.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.