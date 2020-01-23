Mrs. Patricia Kenney May 25, 1946 - January 21, 2020 Patricia Kenney, 73, of Salem passed away January 21, 2020 at Columbus Regional Hospital. She was born May 3, 1946 in Clio, Alabama. Funeral services will be Friday, January 24th, at 2:00pm, with visitation from 12:00pm until 2:00pm prior to the service at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Garden Hills Cemetery. She was the manager of Denny's Restaurant in Opelika for 23 years. Mrs. Kenney was preceded in death by her husband Michael T. Kenney and her mother Josephine Hall. She is survived by her children: Patrick (Terrie) Dykes, Bennie (Vicky) Dykes, Roy (Kimberly) Dykes; siblings: John Charles (Kathy) Hall, Catherine (Chris) Jeffers; grandchildren: Candy Mackey, Brandon Dykes, Ayla Howard, Joe Dykes, Tabitha Dykes, Timothy Dykes, Joshua Dykes, Angel Dykes; great-grandchildren: Gage Baker, Jonathon Mackey, Joani Mai Smith, Bentley Dykes, Minnie Mackey, Kynleigh Dykes, Braylen Dykes, Bryce Leal, Kylie Jane Jenkins, and Jaxon Dykes.
