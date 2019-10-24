May 4, 1935 - October 25, 2019 Louise Merritt Key, 84, went to be with her Lord on October 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Floyd officiating. Burial will follow in Union Springs Perpetual Care Cemetery with Gray Funeral Home directing. Preceding her in death were her beloved parents, Glewyerd and Mollie Merritt; husband, Jerome Key, son, Jerry Key; daughter, Evelyn Atkins; grandson, Jerry Key, Jr.; brothers, Thomas Merritt and Curtis Merritt, and sister, Frances Baccus. She was born in Oglethorpe, GA on May 4, 1935 and lived most of her life in Alabama. She was employed by Wal-Mart and worked in the jewlery department. She loved the Lord and her church, Marvyn Parkway Baptist Church, and writing poetry. She is survived by two sons, Ronald Key and Porter (Nancy) Key; grandchildren, Jennifer Boyd, William Atkins, Hugh Atkins, Alicia Atkins, Scott Key; brother, Gene (JoAnne) Merritt; sisters, Mollie Aileene Smith and Mary Ruth Segrest, many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Pallbearers will be Mathew Geer, Billy Segrest, Chase Seals, William Atkins, Hugh Atkins, Scott Key. The family will receive friends at Gray Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until service time.
