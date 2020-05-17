June 8, 1955 - May 14, 2020 Wallace E. Kilgo, Jr. of Salem, Alabama was born to the late Wallace and Juanita Jackson Kilgo on June 8, 1955 and passed away at his home on May 14, 2020. He was 64 years old. He retired from the railroad after 42 years of faithful service. He was survived by his wife, Julie Kilgo; step children, Lee "Sonny" Pike (Beth), Lynn Hurley (Larry "Bo"), and Adam Pike; 8 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; sister, Anita Kilgo Davidson; 1 niece, 2 nephews, 2 great nephews, 4 great nieces. A Memorial service will be announced at a later date. Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers of Camp Hill, AL is handling arrangements.
