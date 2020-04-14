March 15, 1972 - April 9, 2020 Sherry L. Kilgore left this world at her home and has gone to be with the Lord. She lost a battle that she fought her entire life. She is survived by her grieving husband of 31 years, Bobby Kilgore; children: David Kilgore, Ashley Kilgore James (Garrett); grandchildren whom she loved dearly: Grayson James-7, William Kilgore-5, Ezra James-5, Raelynn Kilgore-2, Rylan James-1; brothers: Larry Howard (Michelle) and David Howard (Charlotte), both of Talladega, Alabama; and numerous nieces and nephews who were all very special to her. She was a beautiful and wonderful Wife, Mother and Grandmother (Nay-Nay). She is missed so dearly by everyone who knew and loved her. Due to Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings, a celebration of life service in her honor will be held at a later time. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation made in her name to the mental health support organization of your choice.
