September 5, 1953 - September 29, 2019 A celebration of life for Willie King, 66, of Acworth, GA, formerly Auburn, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m. (CST), Saturday, October 5, 2019, at White Street Missionary Baptist Church, 535 Carlisle Drive, Auburn, AL 36830 with interment in Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery, Reverend Jamal Oliver will officiate. Mr. King, who passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, GA, was born September 5, 1953 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Friday, October 4, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. (CST). Mr. King will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: wife, Marjorie of Acworth, GA; two children, Khaelfa Odessa and Karriem Lateef both of Acworth, GA; five brothers, James of Tuskegee, AL, Mark of Acworth, GA, Stanley of Newnan, GA, Timothy of Auburn, AL and Stephen Washington, DC; one sister, Bettye of Auburn, AL; one uncle, Ronnie of Auburn, AL; two aunts, Patricia and Peggy both of Auburn, AL; brothers-in-law, Lorenza, Timothy, Daniel, Terry, Maurice, Jim and Donald; sisters-in-law, Joyce, Carol, Dennise, Joan, Myrna and Catrina; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
