October 22, 1959 - August 26, 2019 James (Jimmy) G. Kirk Jr, 59, of Opelika, passed peacefully Monday the 26th. He was born in Tuskegee, AL to James G. Kirk Sr. and Barbara H. Erlandson on October 22, 1959. Jimmy was passionate about his classic cars, grilling and cooking, Auburn football and NASCAR on Sundays. He began working at Uniroyal, later taking over his father's plumbing heating and air business. Then went on to join the city of Opelika inspections department for both plumbing and hvac. Jimmy is survived by his son James Cleveland Kirk, of Opelika; father, James G. Kirk Sr. (Annette), of Opelika; loving girlfriend, Liz Wright, of Opelika; as well as many cousins and good friends. A graveside service will be held at Garden Hills Cemetery, 10AM, Thursday, August 29, 2019 with Reverend Earl Ballard officiating. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.
