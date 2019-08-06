February 9, 1930 - August 3, 2019 Norma "Jean" Kiser, 89, died peacefully in her home on August 3, 2019 in Opelika, AL. She was born February 9, 1930 in Springfield, MO. She is preceded in death by her husband Jerry Hartwell Kiser; and child: Tommy Kiser. She is survived by her children: Mike (Debra), Linda (David), Cathy; grandchildren: T.J., Kimberly, Jenna, Alex; and great-grandchildren: Lucas and Parker. Mrs. Kiser graduated from Pfeiffer Junior College in 1949 then studied nursing at Presbyterian Hospital School of nursing (Charlotte, NC) and graduated in 1952. She practiced as a registered nurse for 4 years and left the profession to dedicate her time and energy to caring for her family. Jean was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and loved him with all her heart. Her faith was evident in how she treated others and in her dedication and love for her family. She was an active member of First Baptist Church, Opelika for 56 years where she served as a Sunday school teacher for many years. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew her. The family would like to thank the caregivers that lovingly served and cared for Jean. Funeral services will be 11:00am, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Opelika with visitation starting at 10:00am. Burial will follow in Garden Hills Cemetery.
