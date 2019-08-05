February 9, 1930 - August 3, 2019 Mrs. Norma Jean Kiser, 89 of Opelika, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2019 at her home in Opelika. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at First Baptist Church Opelika. Visitation will be one hour before service beginning at 10:00am until 11:00am at First Baptist Church Opelika. A full obituary will publish at a later date.
