April 11, 1964 - June 27, 2020 Graveside service for Robert Knight, 56, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 pm, Monday, July 6, 2020, at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 2143 Lee Road 72, Auburn, AL 36830, Reverend Robert Cadenhead will officiate. Mr. Knight, who passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, GA, was born April 11, 1964 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing for Mr. Knight will be Sunday, July 5, 2020, from 2:00 pm 4:00 pm. He leaves to cherish his memories: fiancée, Lula Patterson of Opelika, AL; one brother, Henry (LaQunia) Knight, Jr. of Opelika, AL; two sisters, Linda Ann Knight (Alfred Washington) and Patricia Ann Knight both of Opelika, AL; three aunts, Mary Bell Smith, Sadie Bell Smith and Ruthie Mae Smith all of Auburn, AL; one uncle, Joe Lewis Smith of Loachapoka, AL; his extended family, Durell Patterson, Lawrence (Tasha) Patterson, Jacquez Patterson, Marcquez Patterson, Sonettra Patterson, Ethel Patterson, Richard (Deidra) Patterson, Wayne Patterson and Wade Patterson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Knight as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.