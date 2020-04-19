September 16, 1938 - April 16, 2020 Ruth Gropelli Kribel entered her heavenly home on April 16, 2020 at the age of 81. She passed away at Arbor Springs Nursing Home in Opelika from complications associated with COVID-19. The oldest of four children she was born to Paul and Rosemary Gropelli in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on September 16, 1938. Ruth grew up in Pittsburgh, graduating from Saint Benedicts High School in 1956. She attended St. Mary's College in South Bend, Indiana. While home on break in 1957, Ruth met a Notre Dame student, also from Pittsburgh Bob Kribel. Ruth and Bob were married in Pittsburgh on June 11, 1959. Ruth and Bob raised four children. His career took them to Portland, Oregon, San Diego, California, Poway, California, West Des Moines, Iowa, Ithaca, New York, Penn Laird, Virginia, Auburn, Alabama, Jacksonville, Alabama, Grand Junction, Colorado and Montgomery, Alabama. Upon Bob's retirement, he let Ruth choose where she wanted to live. Ruth chose to live in Auburn, Alabama, to be close to family where she made their home for the last 21 years. Ruth was a beloved mother and made a beautiful home for her family wherever she lived. Ruth was an avid reader and baker and was well known for her Christmas cookies. She also loved playing Scrabble, doing crossword puzzles and decorating her home. Her grandchildren have fond memories of spending weeks with her in the summer. When the great-grandchildren came along, she loved reading to them and attending all their activities. Ruth is survived by her husband of 60 years, her daughter Karen (James) Anderson, sons Rob (Becky) Kribel, Mark Kribel and Gary (Deb) Kribel, grandchildren Holly (Alex) Muncie, Sean Ponsford, Katelyn Kribel, Paulie Uriegas, Erica Alvarado and Robbie Kribel and 3 great grandchildren, Kirkley, Jay and Mac Muncie. She is also survived by her brother Paul Gropelli Jr., sisters Gail (David) Rudaitis and Gloria (David) Peer. The family would like to express their appreciation for the wonderful care provided to Ruth by Leah Kelly and the staff at Arbor Springs. Due to the restrictions at this time, a private service will be held. All memorials may be made to the Auburn Public Library. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory. www.jeffcoattrant.com
