May 11, 1990 - February 28, 2020 Ms. Ashley Paige Kuykendoll, 29, of Opelika passed away February 28th. A visitation will be 6:00pm until 8:00pm, Wednesday, March 4th at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. She was survived by her parents Kim and Chris Brooks; siblings: Amber Kuykendoll, David Kuykendoll (Amber Worley); niece: Kambree Kuykendoll; nephews: Noah Kuykendoll, Klayton Kuykendoll, Caiden Kuykendoll, Jayce; grandparents: Buck and Danielle Heidler, Bud and Patricia Brooks; aunts and uncles: Kelly and Ricky, R.C. and Amanda; Aunt Kim, and Aunt Robin. Ashley was a daughter, sister, aunt, grandchild, and best friend. She was also the biggest hearted person and was loved by many. The small things in life made her the happiest like hanging out with loved ones, playing ball with the kids, and planting her little gardens. She had a great love of photography and animals and was known to sneak a chicken or a rabbit into her mom's house from time to time. She was an angel on earth and will be an extraordinary angel in God's Kingdom. There will forever be a hole in our hearts and the world will be a little less without her. Everyone who knew Ashley knows how she loved her comfy pj's and liked to wear them everywhere. In her honor we invite anyone who wishes, to wear theirs.
Service information
Mar 4
Visitation
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL 36803
