August 24, 1963 - August 2, 2019 Sheila Biswas La Rue was born August 24, in Salem, Missouri to Prosanto K. Biswas and Joan Sample Biswas. At two weeks of age she moved with her family to Tuskegee, Alabama, where her father joined the faculty at Tuskegee University. She attended Tuskegee Public School where her love of music led her to join the school band in the third grade as the mascot who marched with the majorettes and then as a member of the band, playing the flute and piccolo. She graduated from Notasulga High School where she was active in school activities and made life-long friends whom she always treasured. She graduated from the University of Alabama, majoring in electrical engineering, and Perdue University, where she earned a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1986. Sheila moved to Torrance, California, after graduation and was employed by Boeing Corporation, where she met her soul mate, David La Rue, a fellow electrical engineer. They were married on June 5, 1993, at the Riviera United Methodist Church, which became her and her family's spiritual home. They continue to live in Torrance, where they had three children whom they treasure. Sheila was an active member of the PTA's in her children's schools, and a frequent volunteer in their schools and activities. She passed on to them her love for music and her compassion for others, people and pets. They enjoyed many activities as a family, including sports and traveling. She is survived by her husband, David La Rue; her son, Matthew La Rue; her daughters: Shelby La Rue and Lauren La Rue; her sister-in-law, Michele La Rue; her nephew, Alexander Sanchez; her father-in-law, Everett La Rue; her aunt, Velma Lentz; her cousin, William Lentz; and her parents: Prosanto and Joan Biswas. Services will be held be held in the chapel at the Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home at 1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, Alabama at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Visitation will be held one hour before the serice beginning at 1:00pm until 2:00pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.
