November 10, 1932 - September 12, 2019 Emily Christenberry Lacy, age 86, went to be with her Lord on September 12, 2019. She was born on November 10, 1932 in Marion, Alabama, the daughter of Johnny Hopkins and Mattie Alieze Christenberry. She grew up in the rural community of Morgan Springs, about ten miles from Marion, Alabama. She was predeceased in death by her parents, sisters O'Neal Christenberry Massey and Eloise Christenberry Holifield, brother Johnny H. Christenberry, and great-granddaughter Madison Rylee Sullivan. She attended school in Marion graduating from Perry County High School in 1951. Emily loved participating in all school activities. She especially enjoyed being a cheerleader and head cheerleader her senior year. She attended Alabama Polytechnic Institute graduating in 1954 with a degree in home economics. While at API, she met the love of her life, her husband Fred, while working together at the Mell Street Cafeteria. They were married July 4, 1954, shortly before Fred reported for duty in Germany with the U.S. Army. Emily and family followed Fred on many different assignments across the United States and served as "mother and father" while Fred was serving in Korea and Vietnam. Emily taught school in all the different cities that Fred's career took them to. She taught GED classes to active duty soldiers, English as a second language in Germany, and every grade from kindergarten to 8th grade. She relished the experience of teaching in a multi-level school where the only heat was provided by a wood stove; the older students would come early in the morning and light the fire so the room would be warm for "teacher" when she arrived. When they returned to Auburn, Emily returned to school. She earned a masters in early childhood education and a masters in educational leadership at Auburn University. Her greatest service in children's education was as principal of Wrights Mill Road Elementary School for twenty years. She had a positive influence on the lives of thousands of young people and numerous faculty, who were all dearly loved by Emily. Emily was a loving wife, mother, Meme, Aunt, and great-grandmother. She had a zest for life and never once met a stranger. She engaged everyone in conversation; if she didn't know you, you were just a friend she hadn't met yet. She was constantly curious and loved new experiences. She loved singing and was a member of the Auburn United Methodist choir for many years. Emily and Fred shared the passion of playing golf; they played together five mornings a week for twenty years. Emily leaves behind her loving husband Fred of 65 years, daughters: Mary Cynthia Lacy Judy (Ron), Patricia Ann Lacy Campbell (Mark), and Emily Elizabeth Lacy Kvicala (Mike); eight wonderful grandchildren: Lisa Judy Sullivan (Beau), Laura Catherine Judy, Lacy Elizabeth Campbell, Abby Riley Campbell, Chloe Ann Campbell, Michael Patrick Kvicala, Cannon James Kvicala, Reagan Elizabeth Kvicala; delightful great-granddaughter, Parker Elyse Sullivan; brother Boyd E. Christenberry; sister Margaret Christenberry Mayfield Brown, and a host of fabulous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Frederick Dean Funeral Home from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Auburn United Methodist Church main sanctuary. Former teachers of Mrs. Lacy are invited to sit in the reserved pews directly behind the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Emily Christenberry Scholarship Fund at Auburn University School of Education. Donations should be mailed to: Auburn Fund, Attn: Gift Processing, 317 South College Street Auburn 36830; please note Emily C. Lacy Scholarship on the donation.
