Graveside service for Mr. Victor LaGrand, Sr., 55, of Auburn, AL was held at 11:00 am Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Garden Hills Cemetery. Prior to his residence at Arbor Springs, which resulted from medical setbacks, he enjoyed country living, music, photography, and time with family. Victor was the son of the late Preston and Elvie LaGrand. He was preceded in death by his nephew, Randall Paris and his beloved sister-in-law, Bertha LaGrand. His laughter will be missed by: his son, Victor LaGrand, Jr.; two sisters, Leila (Phillip) Sydnor and Cecilia LaGrand Butler; two brothers, Jesse LaGrand and Dexter LaGrand; a cousin who was like a brother, Richard LaGrand, Sr.; especially close friends, Anita Tyner and Sherlina Tyner; a host of other family and friends.
