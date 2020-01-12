Mr. Deas Archer "Arch" Lamb, Jr. December 30, 1948 - January 10, 2020 Mr. Arch Lamb, 71 of Loachapoka, passed away Friday, Januray 10, 2020 at his home. A funeral service will be 12:00 noon Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Fountian Gate Church. Visitation will be held one hour before the service beggining at 11:00am until 12:00 noon at Fountain Gate Church.
