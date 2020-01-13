Mr. Deas Archer "Arch" Lamb, Jr. December 30, 1948 - January 10, 2020 Funeral services for Deas Archer Lamb, Jr. of Loachapoka., AL, will be Tuesday, January 14, 2020 12:00 noon at Fountain Gate Church in Auburn. Pastor Dan Lane is officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday January 14, 2020 from 11:00- 12:00 at Fountain Gate Church. Mr. Lamb passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at home, holding hands with his wife. He was born on December 30, 1948 in Washington D.C. Mr. Lamb received a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from Auburn University but found his true passion in residential construction and became a state licensed contractor. Mr. Lamb is survived by his wife of 40 years Terri Lamb; daughter, Lori Noel Lamb; son Glenn Archer Lamb (Jessica); grandson, Archer Wynn Lamb; along with his many cherished cousins. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Habitat for Humanity. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com
