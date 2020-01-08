Catherine Harper Landers March 16, 1918 - January 3, 2020 Catherine Harper Landers, 21 months old, went to live with Jesus on January 3, 2020 in Opelika, Alabama. She was born on March 16, 2018 to Clayton and Maggie Elrod Landers in Opelika, Alabama. Harper is survived by her parents; brothers: Laird, Nathan and Cade; paternal grandparents: Bill and Laura Landers of Roanoke, Alabama; maternal grandparents: Johnny and Kathy Kuykendall Elrod of Dillon, South Carolina; great grandmother: Liz Kuykendall of Opelika, Alabama; uncle: Jackson Elrod of Dillon, South Carolina; aunt: Jenna Treadwell (Blake) of Roanoke, Alabama; cousins: Acton and Ian; as well as a host of additional family members. Visitation was held 6pm until 8pm, Tuesday, January 7th at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. A graveside service will be 11am, Wednesday, January 8th at Garden Hills Cemetery, with a celebration of life service starting at 2pm at the Church of the Highlands in Auburn, Alabama. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.