December 6, 1989 - November 15, 2019 Michael David Landers, 29, of Auburn, Alabama passed away on November 15, 2019. He was born December 6, 1989 in Montgomery, Alabama. He is survived by his mother, Susan Staker and stepfather, Dan Staker of Auburn, Alabama; his father, Mark Landers; brother, Robert Landers (Ashley); sisters, Carolyn Brigman (Mickey) and Elizabeth Landers; his stepbrothers, Andy Staker (Mandi) and Christopher Staker (Courtenay); stepsister, Tracy Staker; and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside will be held. Visitation will be from 11:30 until 1:30 at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home in the parlor on Tuesday November 19, 2019.
