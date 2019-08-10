September 23, 1932 - August 6, 2019 Gladys Margaret Langley of Opelika was born to the late Grace and Lewis Davis in Selma, Alabama on September 23, 1932 and passed away at Piedmont Healthcare on August 6, 2019. She was 86 years old. She was a Christian lady who enjoyed spending time with her family whom she dearly loved. She was very strong in her faith. She enjoyed working in her yard and spending time with her cats. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, as well as an excellent cook. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, William F. Langley; daughter, Tracy K. Langley; grandson, Emmanuel Arnold Manning, II; four sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her children, Lewis A. Langley (Brigitta); Cathy Faye Langley Manning (Arnold), William L. Langley, Lynn Langley Daughtry (Patrick); 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Carol Martin (Brett), and Judy Owsley, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 12:00 until 1:30 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Brother, Doug Click officiating. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.