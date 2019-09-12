September 16, 1945 - September 9, 2019 Ms. Shirley Marie Ogle Lashley, age 73, of Elberton, Georgia passed away on Monday, September 9th, 2019 at the Piedmont Regional Medical Center in Athens, Georgia. Ms. Lashley was born on September 16th, 1945 to the late Charlie Dewey Ogle and Eunice Ogle. Ms. Lashley fought a strong and courageous battle with cancer and recently completed her final round of treatment. She attended Southern Union Community College and became a cosmetologist. She loved to listen to her son Ray play the guitar, she loved to fish, and enjoyed boating on the rivers and lakes. Ms. Lashley is survived by her son, Ray Lashley; brother, Chester Ogle; grandson, Dakota Ray Lashley; and her partner in life, Nick. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 13th, 2019 at 11:00A.M. EDT at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley with interment in Johnson Memorial Gardens. The Reverend Rusty Letson officiating. Her family will be receiving friends on Friday from 10:00A.M. EDT until the service hour. Please visit her Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a condolence for her family, share a memory of Ms. Lashley, or to light a Remembrance Candle in her memory.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.