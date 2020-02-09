March 14, 1923 - February 7, 2020 Mrs. Kathleen White Lassiter of Auburn, formerly of Hartford, entered heaven on Friday, February 7, 2020. She was 96. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home in Slocomb with Dr. Billy Gaither officiating. Interment will follow in the Hartford City Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor Kathleen's memory with your contribution to the Hartford United Methodist Church or the Oak Park Auxiliary, Auburn, AL. Mrs. Lassiter was born March 14, 1923 in Geneva County to the late James Maxwell and Valmer Burch White. In addition to her parents, her husband, John David Lassiter preceded her in death. She is survived by a daughter, Sharon Burch (Bob); Opelika; grandson, Jeff Burch; granddaughter, Amy Burch Patterson (Tim); and great grandchildren: Ty and Hannah Patterson all from Atlanta, GA; other extended family and friends.
