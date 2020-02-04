May 20, 1926 - January 30, 2020 Margaret K. Latimer, 93, passed away in Alpharetta, Georgia on January 30, 2020. She was formerly a 50-year resident of Auburn, Alabama. Margaret was born in Anderson, S.C, and graduated from Agnes Scott College with a degree in English and History. She received her master's degree in History from Vanderbilt University. Margaret was an Associate Professor of Political Science at Auburn University for 25 years. She was also a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Auburn, Alabama for 50 years, active member of the League of Women Voters of Alabama, as well as the PEO philanthropic organization. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Paul Latimer, also employed by Auburn University as a Professor of Physics. In their retirement, Margaret and Paul enjoyed international travel and cultures to all 7 continents. Margaret is survived by 3 daughters and spouses, Meg Latimer of Johns Creek, GA, Marianne and Phil Napoletan of Eatonton, GA, and Susan and Monte Uzzell of Waxhaw, N.C. She is also survived by 3 grandsons and spouse, Joseph and Lakyn Napoletan (Sugar Hill GA), David Napoletan (Los Angeles, CA) and Benjamin Napoletan (Atlanta, GA), and one great-granddaughter, Wren Lynae Napoletan (Sugar Hill, GA).
