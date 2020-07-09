January 29, 1940 - July 6, 2020 Ford Laumer passed away Monday, July 6. He grew up in Jacksonville, Florida, son of Ford and Frances Laumer. He is survived by his wife May Jane Laumer, daughters Hope Laumer and Jane Sanders, and grandson William Sanders, sister Dotty Risley, nephews Ford and Phil Risley and families and niece Stephanie Milne and family, sister-in-law Miller Waits, and many cousins and extended family. Ford graduated from Auburn University where he was a member of Spades, several other honoraries, and served as president of the Student Government Association. He served in the U.S. Navy for two years before returning to Auburn University for an M.B.A. degree and to the University of Georgia for a Ph.D. in Business Administration. After returning to Auburn University as professor of marketing in the College of Business, he received Favorite Teacher awards and Outstanding Professor awards thirteen times. He was an honorary initiate of Alpha Phi Omega and Mortar Board. For six years he served as Director of Undergraduate Services. He was a faculty advisor during Camp War Eagles for incoming freshmen. For ten years he was faculty advisor to the Auburn University Cheerleaders and Aubie. Ford also served as faculty advisor to six honoraries and professional societies. He was a faithful member of Auburn United Methodist Church and volunteered for various services in Auburn for many years. He was an enthusiastic member of Auburn Rotary Club. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Auburn United Methodist Church Food Pantry, P.O. Box 3135, Auburn, Alabama 36831.
