December 7, 1945 - November 16, 2019 Mr. Alan Searcy Ledbetter, 73 of Opelika, passed away at his home on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Memorial arrangements are incomplete at this time, and will publish with a full obituary at a later date.
December 7, 1945 - November 16, 2019 Mr. Alan Searcy Ledbetter, 73 of Opelika, passed away at his home on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Memorial arrangements are incomplete at this time, and will publish with a full obituary at a later date.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.