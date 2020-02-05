December 9, 1932 - January 2, 2020 Dr. Roy J. Ledbetter, 87, of Auburn, Alabama, passed away on February 2, 2020 at Russell Medical Center, of declining health. Roy was born in Tallapoosa County and grew up in Notasulga, Alabama. He received his B.S. from Alabama Polytechnic Institute in 1954 and M.S. from Auburn University in 1961. He received his Ph.D. in Entomology from Mississippi State in 1967. In college, Roy was President of Theta Xi Fraternity, member of Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society, Gamma Sigma Honor Society of Agriculture, and Episilon Sigma Phi, the national honorary cooperative extension fraternity. Roy's career with Auburn University Extension Service spanned 32 years as an entomologist and Assistant Director for ACES, while additionally spending a year in Washington, D.C. on special projects to help develop the National Cooperative Pest Management Program for the United States. He published numerous state and national pest management articles, while crafting Alabama's first cotton, peanut, soybean, grain, sorghum pest management programs and the first vector control program. In 1987, Roy received the Extension Hall of Fame Award for Outstanding Extension employees. Roy and Carol also jointly owned and operated a pest control company, Town and Country Pest Experts, which they eventually sold. After retirement from Auburn University, Roy chose to be a real estate broker of farm and lake properties for a national real estate firm. Preceded in death by his parents, Mary Lizzie and Roy F. Ledbetter, and brothers Joe Fred, John Dallas, and Charles Austin Ledbetter. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carol Ball Ledbetter, and children Leigh Ledbetter Layfield (Claude), Chris Ledbetter Sr. and Pamela Ledbetter. Grandchildren: Logan Layfield, Claudia Layfield, Chris Ledbetter Jr. and Parker Ledbetter. The Memorial service will be held at Auburn United Methodist Church's, "Founders Chapel," Friday, February 7, 2020 at 2pm. Dr. Cory Smith of Auburn United Methodist Church, will be officiating with Reverend Charles Cummings. Visitation will be held at 1pm, Founders Chapel, prior to the memorial service. Memorials/donations may be made to: Auburn United Methodist Church Choir and the Auburn United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 137 S Gay St, Auburn, AL 36830, 334-826-8800, www.aumc.net
Ledbetter, Dr. Roy J.
