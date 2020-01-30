December 7, 1945 - November 16, 2019 Alan S. Ledbetter, 73, passed away November 16, 2019 at his home in Opelika, Alabama. Visitation will be held Monday, February 3, from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. The cemetery service will be private. Alan was born December 7, 1945, in Talladega, Alabama to George R. and Maxine S. Ledbetter. The family moved to Auburn in 1950 where Alan's childhood and teenage years were spent attending Auburn City Schools and excelling in both baseball and football. After high school, Alan enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served his country for four years during the Vietnam Era and was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant. After completing his military service, he returned home where he owned and operated a construction company for several years. Alan also had a thirty year career with the City of Auburn serving as a Firefighter and as a Public Safety Specialist. After retiring from the City of Auburn, he worked several years in transportation working with First Transit, the Opelika City School System, and Lee-Russell Transportation. Alan was an excellent softball player and golfer who also had a passion for gardening and working in the yard of his Opelika home. He was a lifelong Auburn fan and enjoyed watching Opelika Bulldog Football. He is preceded in death by his parents, younger brother, Gregory and oldest brother, Michael. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Evans Ledbetter of Opelika, a son, Heath Ledbetter, of Nashville, Tennessee, a daughter, Alana Hay (Tony) of Dothan, Alabama, a sister, Rebecca Emerick (Art) of Pennsylvania, an uncle, Rev. Lowell Ledbetter (Linda) of Dadeville, Alabama, several cousins, nieces and nephews. At the age of five, Alan was diagnosed with Polio and spent several months in an Iron Lung at Children's Hospital of Birmingham. He never forgot the doctors and nurses who cared for him during those months. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial donations be made to Children's Hospital of Birmingham, 1600 7th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 25233. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing.
