Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS AT TIMES. * WHERE...SOUTH OF A LINE FROM ALICEVILLE TO OPELIKA. * WHEN...THROUGH 9 AM CST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&