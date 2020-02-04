December 9, 1932 - January 2, 2020 Mr. Roy Ledbetter, 87, of Auburn, passed away February 2nd at Russell Medical Center. Visitation will be 1:00pm until 2:00pm, Friday, February 7th at Auburn United Methodist Church, Founder's Chapel; a funeral service will follow at 2:00pm. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.
