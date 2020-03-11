November 6, 1939 - March 9, 2020 Phyllis Whitman Ledbetter, 80, passed away March 9, 2020, at East Alabama Medical Center. She was born on November 6, 1939, in Notasulga and spent her entire life there. She was a member of Notasulga First Baptist Church. Phyllis enjoyed Sunday dinners with her family, making jellies, arts and crafts, and was a longtime member of the Caladium Garden Club. She is survived by her husband of 63 years Lewis Ledbetter; her children Melinda (Daryl) Weldon, Delaine (Dana) Morgan, and Ricky (Janey) Ledbetter; her grandchildren Joni (Franklin) Smith, Dusty (Amanda) Weldon, Neet (Steve) Duffee, Daniel Morgan, Destiny (Shorty) Carmack, Dana (Trey) Lee; her great-grandchildren Parker and Kenadie Smith, Emma and Ella Duffee, Danica Carmack, Robert Tyson and Alyssa and Alyson Lee. She was preceded in death by her parents Herman and Buena Whitman and her son Steven Lewis Ledbetter. Visitation for Mrs. Phyllis will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 6:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Notasulga First Baptist Church. A memorial service will he held Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. at the church.
Service information
Mar 11
Memorial Service
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Notasulga First Baptist Church
185 Hardwich St.
Notasulga, AL 36866
185 Hardwich St.
Notasulga, AL 36866
