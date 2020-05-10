January 23, 1933 - May 5, 2020 Crawford graduated from Cliff High. After serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War he returned to Opelika and married. He retired from the Opelika Post Office in 1991 and also had his own appliance repair business. He is survived by Betty Ruth Ledbetter of Opelika, his wife of 61 years; his son Crawford Ray Ledbetter, Jr. and his wife Cindy of Opelika; his daughter Brenda Faye Lucas and her husband David of Opelika; his sister Marion Coggins of Opelika; His grandsons Trey Ledbetter {Casey), Tatum Ledbetter (Hope), Cameron Lucas & Taft Ledbetter (Jessica) and four great-grandchildren Hayden, Khloe Grace, Hunter & Locke; Carol Hilton Dorn (Alan, Adam & Haley). A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.
