September 9, 1927 - December 9, 2019 William Osborne "Billy" Ledbetter, 92, of Notasulga, died Monday, December 9, 2019, at East Alabama Medical Center. Funeral services will be Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Notasulga First Baptist Church at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Tim Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Notasulga Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00 A.M. Mr. Ledbetter is survived by his wife of almost 70 years Dorothy Ledbetter; his sons Billy, Jr. (Margaret) Ledbetter, Mike (Linda) Ledbetter, and Scott Ledbetter; his grandchildren Dorothy (Zach) Hogg, Michael Ledbetter, Chris Champion, Brad (Carissa) Ledbetter, Dewayne Ledbetter, and Michele (Amos) McGhar; 10 great grandchildren; his brother Lewis (Phyllis) Ledbetter; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Cecil and Nannie Ledbetter, his brothers Marrell and Loyd Ledbetter, and his sister Helen Ruff. Mr. Billy built beautiful cabinets for many years and was a member of Notasulga First Baptist Church. He was loved by all.
